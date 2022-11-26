News you can trust since 1897
Wellingborough Christmas lights switch on

Wellingborough Christmas lights switch on - hundreds crowd into town centre for start to festive season

Dancers, singers and panto cast members joined Father Christmas on stage

By Alison Bagley
20 minutes ago

Hundreds of people have celebrated the start to Wellingborough’s Christmas season at a spectacular light switch on event in the town centre.

Singers, dancers and panto stars entertained the crowds before a lucky six-year-old pushed the switch to light up the night sky with fireworks.

The cast of Castle Theatre’s Jack and the Beanstalk was joined on stage by Santa, Chairman of North Northants Council Cllr Larry Henson and competition winner Thomas to push the button.

1. Wellingborough Christmas lights switch on

Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales

Wellingborough Christmas lights switch on

Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales

3. Wellingborough Christmas lights switch on

Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales

Wellingborough Christmas lights switch on - Born 2 Dance

Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
