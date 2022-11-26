Wellingborough Christmas lights switch on - hundreds crowd into town centre for start to festive season

Dancers, singers and panto cast members joined Father Christmas on stage

Hundreds of people have celebrated the start to Wellingborough’s Christmas season at a spectacular light switch on event in the town centre.

Singers, dancers and panto stars entertained the crowds before a lucky six-year-old pushed the switch to light up the night sky with fireworks.

The cast of Castle Theatre’s Jack and the Beanstalk was joined on stage by Santa, Chairman of North Northants Council Cllr Larry Henson and competition winner Thomas to push the button.

