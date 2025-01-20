Wellingborough charity textile crafters awarded £2,000 to fund community work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wellingborough-based craft group ‘Women Have a Go’ are celebrating being awarded £2,000 to fund their community work.

The ‘Women Have a Go’ Group, based at Victoria Centre in Wellingborough, were awarded the funding by Northamptonshire Community Foundation (NCF) through the Constance Travis Endowment Fund to support their work making textile items for people in need.

Members use donated materials to make items for people and organisations in need including ‘Linus’ quilts for children going through trauma, ‘twiddle muffs’ for dementia sufferers, layettes for newborn babies and warm items for homeless people.

Anne Atkinson-Clark, chairman of the ‘Women Have a Go’ Group said: “We are delighted to receive this funding. The Women Have a Go Group welcome any woman whatever skills – or none – they bring to the group. Projects encourage us to learn new skills and take on new ideas at the same time as helping others.”

Materials used in the projects would have been sent to landfill, so reusing the items has a positive impact on the environment.

Rachel McGrath, grants director and NCF deputy CEO, said: “The foundation is delighted to have awarded the ‘Women Have a Go’ Group funding to carry out a much needed project in their locality. We wish them every success in their endeavours by helping improve the quality of life for local communities.”

Any women who would like to find out more information about the ‘Women Have a Go’ Group please contact Victoria Centre on 01933 277400 or [email protected].

For further information on applying for funding go to Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s website www.ncf.uk.com.