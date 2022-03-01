Wellingborough charity ready to help adults who struggle to read for World Book Day

Reading charity Read Easy Wellingborough is encouraging adults who struggle to read to come forward and ask for help, as part of World Book Day 2022.

They are asking people who know of friends and family members who cannot read to pass on Read Easy Wellingborough’s phone number, and encourage them to make a call that could transform their lives.

World Book Day, which takes place this year on Thursday, March 3, aims to inspire children to read for pleasure and read together with their families.

Read Easy success story - Pete with his certificate

But parents and grandparents who cannot read are not able to provide this support for their children and their learning, with many missing out on the important bonding time that comes with sharing a bedtime story.

Read Easy Wellingborough’s team leader Alison Percival said: "Those who struggle to read should not feel embarrassed about coming forward and asking for help.

"There are lots of different reasons why people don’t learn to read in childhood. For some it may have been a lack of support from their own family or school, for others it may have been undiagnosed dyslexia. But people should not feel ashamed or embarrassed about it. We are friendly, welcoming and here to help, whatever your age.”

The recent BBC One documentary ‘Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51’ followed The Repair Shop presenter and dad Jay Blades as he learnt to read with Read Easy.Since the documentary the charity has had many more enquires.

Jay Blades recently highlighted his struggle with reading

Ms Percival said: "It generated a great deal of interest. In the days following we had half a dozen enquiries which gradually increased to double figures over the last month. We have taken on half a dozen new coaches already plus some interest from new readers. I would like to encourage more."

Like many other parents who struggle to read, Jay had never been able to read his children bedtime stories. The highlight of the documentary was when Jay reached his goal of being able to read his teenage daughter one of her favourite childhood books.

There are many adults in Wellingborough who, like Jay, struggle to read. For them, everyday tasks such as booking a doctor’s appointment, reading road signs or doing the food shopping can be incredibly challenging.

Read Easy Wellingborough offers free and confidential one-to-one coaching from trained volunteers. Coaches and learners meet twice a week at approved local venues, or online, to work for just half an hour at a time through a structured, phonics-based reading programme.

Peter is one of Read Easy Wellingborough’s success stories. He started the Read Easy programme in 2021. He says that learning with Read Easy has boosted his confidence and helped him get a job.

Read Easy Wellingborough are also looking for more volunteers to enable them to help more adults in the area.