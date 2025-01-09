Wellingborough CCTV picture burglary clue issued by Northants Police

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 9th Jan 2025, 11:53 GMT
A man seen on CCTV may hold a clue to a Wellingborough burglary.

Police officers investigating an incident in Lea Way have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a burglary Friday, December 27, 2024.

The incident happened between 8pm and 8.30pm, when a burglary and attempted burglary took place in the area.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 24000766308/767650 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

