Wellingborough Carnival and Party Weekend returns this summer promising to be 'bigger and better than ever'

Wellingborough Carnival and Party in the Park will return this July, promising fun for all the family.

The carnival in Wellingborough will take place on July 5, with floats from local community groups making their way from Broad Green at midday, finishing at Croyland Park.

Party in the Park on July 6 will begin at midday, promising lively music from local performers, vibrant floats, a funfair, and entertainment and refreshments throughout.

The event is organised by volunteers from the carnival committee in conjunction with the town council, and all proceeds will go towards funding future celebrations.

A Wellingborough Town Council spokesman said: “Get ready for a weekend of vibrant celebrations as Wellingborough gears up for its annual Carnival and Party in the Park extravaganza.

"Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 5, 2025, when the lively carnival procession will take over the town’s streets. And don’t miss out on the festivities continuing on Sunday, July 6 with the Party in the Park – a day filled with music, food, and fun activities for all ages.

“Pop by and be prepared for a weekend of non-stop fun, entertainment, and community spirit at the Wellingborough Carnival and Party in the Park. Let’s come together and make this year’s Carnival & Party in the Park a weekend to remember.”

The town council is currently accepting sponsorships for the weekend, with more information being available by contacting [email protected].

More information, including details on how to hold a stall at Croyland Park and how to be a part of the carnival, can be found here.