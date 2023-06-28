Wellingborough Carnival and Party in the Park are returning this weekend, the former after a four-year absence, to bring a host of fun activities to the town.

The weekend kicks off with the carnival parade leaving from Broad Green at midday on July 1, which will make its way to Croyland Park where there awaits a day filled with arena performances, attractions and a fun fair.

On Sunday, July 2, Party in the Park has live music from GLJ Theatre, a Taylor Swift tribute, Grande Quattro, a Katy Perry tribute, Carnival Duo and New Harmony as well as dozens of stalls, displays and activities.

Wellingborough's Party in the Park returns in 2023

Cllr Graham Lawman, leader of the council, said: “The town council is both delighted and proud to be presenting this festival weekend for the first time.”We have worked hard with the carnival committee and many volunteers to ensure that the carnival returned after a four-year break even better than before.

"We hope you can all come and line the route to support entrants, especially those collecting for charity.

"Party in the Park is a great celebration for the town, and it’s all free to attend and park, with a wide range of things for all the family to do.”

Local community groups, businesses, charities, performing arts groups, uniformed and youth organisations and bands will be joining the Saturday parade, showing the ever-diverse communities in the town.

The carnival parade will end at Croyland Park

The 2023 carnival will hope to recapture the magic of years past after some disappointment at the cancellation of the 2022 festivities. The event has been absent from Wellingborough’s annual calendar since 2019, and will be the first under the stewardship of Wellingborough Town Council, as opposed to North Northants Council in the past, being run primarily by unpaid volunteers.

There will be a temporary, rolling road closure in place from 10am until 2pm on July 1 as the carnival will make its way from Broad Green, around the town and along Northampton Road into Croyland Park.