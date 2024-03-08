Wellingborough care home celebrates town centenarian Mabel Bright on International Women’s Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wellingborough care home is celebrating the life of one of its residents — honouring her contribution to the war effort – as part of International Women's Day.

Mabel Bright, who recently turned 100, celebrated her centennial milestone with staff, residents and her family at Meadow View, a branch of Wellbeing Care.

Wellingborough born and raised, Mabel joined the Women’s Land Army at the age of 18 and was stationed in Kislingbury where she worked on a farm.

Mabel said: “I found strength in adversity, but we didn’t really have any other choice. The war was an important time to show the contribution women could make to society, and proved our role as working members of the community. It was a very hard time, but I did enjoy the work and the people I met along the way.”

Mabel was one of more than 80,000 women who were part of the Women's Land Army, responsible for boosting Britain's food production during the Second World War.

Before the conflict, Britain had imported much of its food but when war broke out, it was necessary to grow more food at home and increase the amount of land in cultivation.

Mabel was also in charge of two horses used for ploughing the fields, both of whom she was very fond of.

After two years serving the WLA, Mabel went on to marry her first husband, Rex Jones, with whom she shares two children - Trever and Peter. After Rex died, Mabel married Cliff Bright and had a daughter – Vallerie. Mabel now has four grandchildren.

Mabel worked as a postmistress in Wollaston, and then as a sunglasses maker for Thurgar Bollé. After that, Mabel got a job in Jinx’s shoe factory as a sample maker and continued this until her retirement.