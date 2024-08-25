Wellingborough care home appeal to help celebrate Avice's 105th birthday by sending her a card - just like the King

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wellingborough woman due to celebrate her 105th birthday has three wishes – to have a cup of tea, get her hair done and receive 105 cards.

Avice Hammond, a resident of Midland Care Home, Wellingborough, is looking forward to being a ‘celebrity’ for the day on her milestone on September 12.

Helped by deputy manager Amy Westley, Avice and the care home staff have put out a request for birthday cards on her big day.

Amy said: “She’s quite excited that she will be a celebrity for the day. She said she wants to have a cup of tea, have her hair done and get some cards.

Avice Hammond would like to receive 105 cards for her 105th birthday on September 12/Midland Care Home

The home would like her to have 105 cards – one for each year – and the total has been kicked off by none other than The King who has been contacted to send his greetings.

Avice, a former landgirl and shoe shop worker who grew up in Finedon, will be joined by staff at a party in Wellingborough complete with cake and tea.

The green-fingered centenarian has hung up her trowel but still enjoys sitting in the garden with a cuppa, especially when it is sunny, to read the newspaper.

Avice was born on September 12, September 1919, as a third child to Walter and Frances. She had older siblings Maud and Walter and a younger sister Madge.

As a child she liked to play tag with others, but she was scared of the boys when they were fighting. Avice left school at 14 to work in a Finedon shoe shop. She met her husband at the local dance. When asked ‘why him?’ she said ‘I liked how well he used to dance.’

They settled in Burton Latimer, where the pair had a son, Kieron. Previously losing a baby boy before him.

During the Second World War, she joined the Land Army. Later, Avice went back to work to the shoe shop in Finedon, catching the bus from Burton Latimer.

Amy added: “Avice used to have a dog and two cats. She used to enjoy playing the piano, and spending time gardening. She loved knitting and sewing and was a regular church-goer, attending St Mary’s church in Finedon.”

Send your cards to Avice Hammond care of Midland Care Home, 125-129 Midland Road, Wellingborough, NN8 1NB.