Wellingborough cannabis factory farmer pleads guilty after 56-plant drug raid
He was found in a property in Kilnway, Wellingborough, last week
A ‘farmer’ of a Wellingborough cannabis factory has pleaded guilty to the production of controlled class B drug.
Northants Police officers carried out a raid on Friday, December 9 at a property in Kiln way where they discovered 56 plants across four rooms.
Aneltisjo Qalliaj, 22, of Kiln way, Wellingborough was arrested at the address and subsequently charged.
He pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 12.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “A warrant was executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Kiln way, Wellingborough on Friday, December 9.
"Aneltisjo Qalliaj, aged 22, of Kilnway, Wellingborough was arrested at the address and subsequently charged with being concerned in the production of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.”
He was remanded into custody and will appear at Northampton Crown Court for sentencing on January 13, 2023.