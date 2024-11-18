Wellingborough campervan stolen then dumped on town estate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The white Ford Transit campervan had been parked in Priory Road, Wellingborough at about 11pm on Saturday, November 9.
It was stolen and then discovered in Sassoon Close, Wellingborough, at about 2am on Sunday, November 10.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in or around Priory Road in Wellingborough at about 11pm on Saturday, November 9?
“Witnesses are being sought after a white Ford transit camper van was stolen from Priory Road and later found in Sassoon Close, Wellingborough, at about 2am on Sunday, November 10.
“Officers investigating this theft believe the offender may have been trying door handles in the Priory Road area before the vehicle was stolen.
“They would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in or around Priory Road or Sassoon Close, between the stated times.
“Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Please quote incident number 24000670131 when providing any information.