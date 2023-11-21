Wellingborough businesses take action towards improving town centre
Owners and managers of businesses in Wellingborough town centre will meet today (November 21) to share ideas and take action to improve the shopping area.
The meeting, starting at noon, is open to all businesses and aims to combat anti-social behaviour and provide the opportunity to collaborate.
Organised by Wellingborough Town Council (WTC), the meeting will be held at Swanspool House from midday to 1pm.
Cllr Graham Lawman, WTC leader, said: "This meeting serves as a crucial platform for businesses to come together, share ideas and take collective action towards improving the town centre. By working together, we aim to create an environment where everyone feels valued and safe, contributing to a more vibrant town for all.
"Your participation and input are essential as we strive to create a brighter, safer, and more environmentally conscious Wellingborough. We look forward to seeing the positive impact that this collaborative effort will bring to our town.”