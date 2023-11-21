Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Owners and managers of businesses in Wellingborough town centre will meet today (November 21) to share ideas and take action to improve the shopping area.

The meeting, starting at noon, is open to all businesses and aims to combat anti-social behaviour and provide the opportunity to collaborate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Wellingborough Town Council (WTC), the meeting will be held at Swanspool House from midday to 1pm.

Swanspool House

Cllr Graham Lawman, WTC leader, said: "This meeting serves as a crucial platform for businesses to come together, share ideas and take collective action towards improving the town centre. By working together, we aim to create an environment where everyone feels valued and safe, contributing to a more vibrant town for all.