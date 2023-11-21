News you can trust since 1897
Wellingborough businesses take action towards improving town centre

The meeting is today
By Alison Bagley
Published 21st Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
Owners and managers of businesses in Wellingborough town centre will meet today (November 21) to share ideas and take action to improve the shopping area.

The meeting, starting at noon, is open to all businesses and aims to combat anti-social behaviour and provide the opportunity to collaborate.

Organised by Wellingborough Town Council (WTC), the meeting will be held at Swanspool House from midday to 1pm.

Swanspool HouseSwanspool House
Cllr Graham Lawman, WTC leader, said: "This meeting serves as a crucial platform for businesses to come together, share ideas and take collective action towards improving the town centre. By working together, we aim to create an environment where everyone feels valued and safe, contributing to a more vibrant town for all.

"Your participation and input are essential as we strive to create a brighter, safer, and more environmentally conscious Wellingborough. We look forward to seeing the positive impact that this collaborative effort will bring to our town.”

