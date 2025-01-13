Wellingborough burglary sees car, bikes, TV, kitchen equipment and jewellery stolen from home
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The burglary is believed to have taken place at the house in Abbots Way between 6pm and 10pm on Saturday, January 11.
During the incident, the residents’ black Vauxhall Corsa was stolen, but was recovered.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This was a reported burglary which is believed to have taken place between 6pm and 10pm on Saturday, January 11.
"The offender/s are believed to have gained access via the rear of the house and stole various items including road pedal cycles, a TV kitchen equipment and jewellery.
"The occupants’ black Vauxhall Corsa was also taken but this has since been recovered.”
Call Northants Police on 101 with information.