Wellingborough budget clothes store one of the 12 UK branches to close
Select Fashion will shut down a dozen of its locations including the store in the Swansgate shopping centre.
The brand recently entered a Company Voluntary Arrangement to restructure its debts.
Previous closures included stores in Kettering and Corby, the closure of the Wellingborough shop sees the brand leave the county’s high streets.
Select, owned by Turkish entrepreneur Cafer Mahiroğlu, fell into administration in 2019, citing challenging high street conditions, but was later bought out by Genus UK Limited.
The full list of Select store closures is Ashington, Chippenham, Hartlepool, Hull Hessle, Hull St Stephens, Merthyr Tydfil, Peterlee, Scarborough, Scunthorpe, South Shields, Thornaby and Wellingborough.
Last week mainstay of Wellingborough High Street, Warwicks, announced it would be closing unless a buyer could be found for the 157-year-old family business.