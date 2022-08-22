Wellingborough bowls club celebrate centenary in style

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Swanspool Bowls Club

Wellingborough’s Swanspool Bowls Club celebrated its centenary in style with a match on July 30.

The match was played at 1pm before club members adjourned to Church of St Mary the Virgin in Knox Road, where the vicar had provided them with a hall so that they could have a meal.

Swanspool’s captain and secretary, Eileen Fairbairn, who’s been with the club since 1999 said: “It went really well.

"We had games and prizes and great food after, all paid for by Swanspool Bowls Club as a thank you for the players' support.”

New shirts were made for the 100-year anniversary match to mark the special day.

Eileen said: “The shirts are not top club style but we are happy with them and our new badge showing Swanspool which is all that matters.”

Their Swanspool Gardens home green was planned and designed in 1920, first laid in 1921 and first played on in 1922.

