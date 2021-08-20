Wellingborough board game café that promises to be anything but boring

Exploding Kittens, Mr Funny Face, Panic Island, Snail Sprint and Googly Eyes - just some of the weird and wonderful games that people can try at a new Wellingborough games club.

Wellingborough games lovers are being invited to come along to the town's library and play a hug array of games provided for guests.

With more than fifty different games to choose from and with help with tricky instructions from the rules-savvy hosts, people can use their two-hour gaming slot to challenge their friends - and perhaps beat them.

L-r Pete Hallifax, David Hogan and Jennifer Cranfield , all staff at Wellingborough Library.

Organiser Jennifer Cranfield said: "We’ve got a great selection of games that a lot of the staff at the library and their families have had fun play testing.

"We have a few favourites, like Zeus on the Loose and Rhino Hero because they’re easy to play games, that work well with all age groups and are easy to teach to new gamers.

"We’ve had a great time setting up our collection of games and learning just how many different types there are available and we’re looking forward to sharing the games with the visitors to the Board Game Café.

As well as well-known games like Monopoly and Scrabble, guests at the café can try their luck with popular table top games like The Magic Labyrinth, Kingdomino and Forbidden Island.

The games range from word to strategy games and suit all ages.

Jennifer said: "The café will offer an introduction price of £4 per table for two hours which we’re hoping will be a good incentive for people to come in and play with family and friends.

"We’re hoping to keep this running as a weekly project with regular Saturday times available from September. The event is suitable for all ages with games suitable for everyone.

"We’ve received all of our games as generous donations from companies and suppliers nationwide in an effort to encourage board gaming and table top gaming locally."

Slots can be booked for 10am to midday, midday to 2pm and 2pm to 4pm. Tables seat up to six people costing £4 per table for each two-hour slot.

Drinks and snacks are aviai;able to buy on the day.