Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An open day showcasing a project to bring a disused bike track back into use has been a hailed a ‘success’, with volunteers and organisers praising the strong turnout at the under-construction Wellingborough facility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The open day was an opportunity for people to learn more about Dylan’s Bike Track, which volunteers are hoping will be more than just a place where young people can engage with their hobby – they’re hoping it can be a space where families and people from all backgrounds can enjoy a day with refreshments, other attractions, and activities.

Raice Cook, one of the volunteers behind the project, praised the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s been really good, it’s been a really good turnout. The kids seem to be enjoying it.

The project is in honour of Dylan Holliday, who was killed in August 2021

“The first aid crews are here, the fire brigade and the police too, it’s been a great response. At the end of the day it’s risky project, but anything can be risky.

“Bike numbers are rising but there’s nowhere for them to go, so we want to give them a safe place to go so they aren’t riding around in the streets and being unsafe.

“We’ve just got to remember why we’re doing it, it’s in honour of Dylan, and we don’t want what happened to Dylan to happen to anyone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re still learning, and that’s why we want everyone else’s input as well.”

The bike track is planned to open in the summer

The facility is being created in honour of Dylan Holliday, who was killed in 2021 in a stabbing in Wellingborough’s Queensway estate, close to where the new bike track is located near Shaw Close.

Dylan’s mum, Davinia Walsh, said: “It’s early days, but we’re showing people that we are doing what we promised we were going to do. It’s a start, and I am happy with the turnout.

"I’m thankful the sun’s out and it’s a beautiful day and everyone can see the hard work we’ve put into it. We’ve got a long way to go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The open day saw a smaller track set up to demonstrate how it would be installed in the future, with plans to take up a larger portion of the field for the full-length track when it opens in summer. Also on the day was an ice cream van, face painting, a tombola, and more, with families and interested parties alike having the opportunity to see the benefits of the bike track first hand.

Local schools are attached to the project with the hope of using the facility in the future for mechanics courses.

Plans in the future include a small allotment and pond in the area to help uphold the space’s natural areas.