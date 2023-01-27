Wellingborough beauty entrepreneur's dream is now a reality as ‘queen’ of aesthetics Jade Jones opens salon

A Wellingborough mum-of-three will realise her dream when she opens her Silver Street salon this weekend.

Jade Jones had been working full-time with her home-based salon Queen Aesthetics by Jade but now she will branch out with a beauty academy.

She will employ seven members of staff offering a wide variety of beauty and aesthetic treatments as well as a training for all things beauty.

Jade Jones

Jade said: “I cannot express how excited I am for the grand opening of my beauty salon. I have worked so hard for this moment that it seems surreal.

“I can't wait to open the doors to all my clients, friends, family and new future clients."

The salon opens tomorrow (Saturday) and from 4.30pm Jade will welcome guests to celebrate the start of her latest venture. Guests will be treated to bubbly, nibbles, a photo booth and a raffle.

After training in Manchester Jade set up from her Stanton Cross home, building up a client base. Now she has more than 50 customers with clinics in Wellingborough and Luton.

Jade's Queen Aesthetics salon in Silver Street Wellingborough

She added: “I went into the aesthetics industry with a dream of running my own salon and one day having an academy and after a lot of hard work, a million and one training sessions and masterclasses that dream is now a reality.

“I'd like to thank all my loyal, returning clients honestly without them I wouldn't of been able to do this and I want to massively thank my husband Ravaun for fitting my shop being my biggest supporter and always backing me and supporting me through my goals no matter how big they are.”