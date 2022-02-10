Wellingborough beauty entrepreneur mum picked for UK awards finals

A Wellingborough mum-of-three who at the start of the year realised her dream of owning her own beauty business has been confirmed as a finalist in a UK-wide competition.

After finishing her maternity leave Jade Jones took the big step to move from her role as a domiciliary care worker to follow her passion for beauty treatments.

The 29-year-old began working full-time with her home-based salon, setting up Queen Aesthetics by Jade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jade Jones

Jade said: "My passion is beauty. It makes people feel confident in their own skin. It's a confidence thing and it's something that makes people happy."

After training in Manchester Jade set up from her Stanton Cross home, building up a client base. Now she has more than 50 customers with clinics in Wellingborough and Luton.

She said: "I started aesthetics because I have a passion for helping people look and feel their very best. Lips are definitely my thing.

"First my clients were 18 to 30-years-old, now I have older clients too - and all my gran's friends."

Jade Jones

Jade is an all-round beauty therapist and eyelash technician but offers advanced dermal fillers, advanced botox, facials and cosmetic injections.

She said: "I've been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the Best in Aesthetics category and I'm looking forward to the next round of the competition.

"After a long year of struggle and strife for so many UK-based hair and beauty industry professionals, the awards will help us build followings and recognition - even if we don't win."

The winners will be announced in March at a ceremony with special guests nail artist Kirsty Meakin, The Only Way Is Essex's Amy Childs and makeup artist Katie Daley.