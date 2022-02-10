Wellingborough beauty entrepreneur mum picked for UK awards finals
Jade Jones has set up her own beauty business in her home town
A Wellingborough mum-of-three who at the start of the year realised her dream of owning her own beauty business has been confirmed as a finalist in a UK-wide competition.
After finishing her maternity leave Jade Jones took the big step to move from her role as a domiciliary care worker to follow her passion for beauty treatments.
The 29-year-old began working full-time with her home-based salon, setting up Queen Aesthetics by Jade.
Jade said: "My passion is beauty. It makes people feel confident in their own skin. It's a confidence thing and it's something that makes people happy."
After training in Manchester Jade set up from her Stanton Cross home, building up a client base. Now she has more than 50 customers with clinics in Wellingborough and Luton.
She said: "I started aesthetics because I have a passion for helping people look and feel their very best. Lips are definitely my thing.
"First my clients were 18 to 30-years-old, now I have older clients too - and all my gran's friends."
Jade is an all-round beauty therapist and eyelash technician but offers advanced dermal fillers, advanced botox, facials and cosmetic injections.
She said: "I've been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the Best in Aesthetics category and I'm looking forward to the next round of the competition.
"After a long year of struggle and strife for so many UK-based hair and beauty industry professionals, the awards will help us build followings and recognition - even if we don't win."
The winners will be announced in March at a ceremony with special guests nail artist Kirsty Meakin, The Only Way Is Essex's Amy Childs and makeup artist Katie Daley.
Jade can be contacted on Instagram and Facebook by searching Queen Aesthetics by Jade.