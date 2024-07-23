Wellingborough beach is back for a month of fun this summer - and it's free!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wellingborough’s beach is set to return for the entire month of August.

The beach will be open from Thursday, August 1 daily from 10am to 4pm in Orient Way, near Market Street.

Visitors can also enjoy free entertainment, twice a week, with performances by Punch and Judy, balloon modelling, face painting and magic and bubble shows.

The beach is free to attend and visitors are welcome to stay as long as they like, but parents and carers must supervise their children at all times.

The beach in Wellingborough has been a popular attraction for several years (picture taken in 2019)

Due to popular demand, the heritage bus will once again provide free transportation between the beach and the Splash Park at the Embankment, following a regular timetable on Wednesdays.

Cllr Graham Lawman, leader of Wellingborough Town Council, said: "The beach has been a great success for many years, attracting families who can enjoy building sandcastles or just sitting in a deckchair, without the long drive to the coast.

"The town council is delighted to continue this tradition and bring the summer holidays to Wellingborough.

"The heritage bus trips were hugely popular so we are continuing to offer them to enhance the beach experience.

"I am also delighted that we have been able to work with students at Tresham College, who have painted the beach surround to give it a real seaside flavour.

"So please come and enjoy the beach at the same time as exploring the town centre shops and cafés.”