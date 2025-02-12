Wellingborough-based Greatwell Homes celebrates its apprentices during National Apprenticeship Week 2025

Greatwell Homes is celebrating its apprentices during National Apprenticeship Week 2025.

The Wellingborough-based housing association employs more than 200 people and currently has two full-time apprentices.

Jae Anderson joined Greatwell Homes just over a year ago as an operational support apprentice.

Jae divides her time between the planning team and operational support and dedicates time each week to work towards an apprenticeship qualification.

Jae Anderson

Jae said: "The skills I’ve acquired through this apprenticeship so far are project management, communication, team integration, time management, professionalism within the workplace, and IT skills (Excel!)."

Jae believes her experience at Greatwell Homes has been transformative, providing her with opportunities to job shadow in various departments and gain a comprehensive understanding of its business operations.

She added: “The skills I’ve gained whilst working at Greatwell Homes have also helped me within my own personal development, such as participating in public speaking.

"For example, the experience I gained from attending a local secondary school assembly, where I spoke alongside five other apprentices from different organisations about apprenticeships.”

Kye Pinkerton is a multi-trade apprentice at Greatwell Homes.

He said: “As an apprentice I’ve learnt so much over these past couple of months and have built my skills up learning how to use my PDA, which tells me what jobs I have and keeps me updated with messages, and also how to deal with situations if something goes wrong.

"A lot of the colleagues at Greatwell Homes have helped me learn and accomplish so much and I appreciate all their help.

"They all talk me through the work and make sure I understand the task we’re doing and then let me go hands on and learn for myself.”

Greatwell Homes is committed to continuing to offer apprenticeships as it recognises the importance of investing in local talent and skills and values the fresh perspective and enthusiasm apprentices bring to the organisation.

Ben Wilesmith, head of corporate services at Greatwell Homes, said: “We’re delighted with the success we’ve had since launching our apprenticeship programme in 2023.

"Attracting motivated and talented people to join, work and progress with us helps to further strengthen our culture as a great, inclusive place to work that promotes diversity, treats people fairly and creates opportunities to grow.”

For information on apprenticeship opportunities with Greatwell Homes, visit www.greatwellhomes.org.uk or email [email protected].