Wellingborough-based Greatwell Homes adds buildings supplies depot to enhance service for customers

Wellingborough-based housing association, Greatwell Homes, has partnered with Jewson Partnership Solutions (JPS) to build an in-house store at its depot.

This new store will provide Greatwell Homes' operatives and engineers with direct access to building materials and products, helping them serve customers more efficiently.

Benefits of the new partnership include more availability of products, bespoke product advice and faster supply times.

Chris Holloway, executive director at Greatwell Homes, said: “The creation of the store and partnership has been a vision for some time.

"And so, I’m delighted to see the hard work and project management of both Greatwell Homes’ colleagues and our partners at Jewson Partnership Solutions come to fruition.

“We understand that how we manage and deliver our repairs service is one of the most important factors for our customers.

"Working with the product knowledge and experience of the JPS team, and with Greatwell Homes' focus on making sure that the customer’s home is well maintained, means that we really can make every order matter and play our part in making a positive contribution to our homes and neighbourhoods.”

The new store will provide the housing association’s operational support and property services teams with direct access to JPS’s extensive stock, meaning they’ll have quicker access to a broader selection of building materials and less waiting for customers.

Jamie Griffin, regional partnership director for East and South East at JPS, said: “This collaboration aligns perfectly with Greatwell Homes’ vision of creating great communities where people live well and their mission of shaping places people are proud to call home.

"By combining our expertise on solutions and products with Greatwell Homes’ commitment to delivering the best service, we’re ensuring operatives have the tools and resources they need to make a real difference.

"Together, we’re creating a more efficient and responsive service for their residents, helping to maintain neighbourhoods people are proud of.”

Operatives will benefit from product advice from JPS experts, ensuring they have the right tools and products for every job.

This tailored guidance will help Greatwell Homes deliver better results for customers, with more repair jobs being completed first time.

JPS’s efficient supply chain and local availability, means the teams will see faster delivery times, enabling them to reduce completion times for those more unusual repairs and a more positive experience for their customers.