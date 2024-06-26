Wellingborough-based food delivery service 'immensely proud' to receive King's Award for Enterprise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wiltshire Farm Foods has been honoured with the King's Awards for Enterprise, being among 252 organisations nationally to receive the accolade in 2024.

The company, based on Wellingborough’s Finedon Road industrial estate, has been operating for more than 30 years, taking fresh meals to people’s doors.

In 2024, it has been recognised for its commitment to sustainable development, with its commitment to net zero, sustainable sourcing of ingredients, and recyclable, reusable packaging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Wiltshire Farm Foods spokesman said: “Our ground-breaking ‘collect and recycle scheme’ lies at the heart of this recognition. It's a huge success is in large part down to customer’s efforts cleaning and returning our trays to the driver to be recycled. Over 25 million trays, and counting, have been kept out of landfill, and we are immensely proud.

Wiltshire Farm Foods is based in Wellingborough's Finedon Road industrial estate

“This award is as much our customer’s as it is ours, so please do share our achievement.

"Together we can keep doing our bit to keep our planet beautiful. Thank you once again from the bottom of our hearts - Wiltshire Farm Foods really do have the most amazing customers.”

Wiltshire Farm Foods has previously won three Queens’ Awards for Enterprise, two for innovation in 2005 and 2016, and one for sustainable development in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King’s Awards serve to celebrate the success of businesses that are ‘leading the way in pioneering products or services, delivering impressive social mobility programmes, or showing their commitment to excellent sustainable development processes.’