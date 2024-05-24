Wellingborough-based company's project to be first wooden cutlery manufacturer in the UK championing 'made in Britain' ethos
The company is in the process of manufacturing birchwood wooden cutlery alongside a range of environmentally conscious products.
Anish Khinda, director at ASK Packaging, said: "Promoting local production fosters a sense of accountability and transparency.
"By closely monitoring and regulating our processes, we ensure that they align with the highest environmental standards.
"Moreover, investing in British-made products strengthens our local economy, creating jobs and supporting our communities."
Wooden cutlery is often used for takeaway food and quick snacks, allowing consumers to dispose of them after use, but without contributing to the increase in plastic waste.
Wooden cutlery is typically made in China and Vietnam and is manufactured from birchwood or bamboo due to them being rigid, naturally strong and fast to regrow, with birch trees growing around half as quickly as other hardwood trees.
ASK Packaging says it champions the ‘made in Great Britain’ ethos, hoping to ‘celebrate the heritage and craftsmanship of the UK while contributing to a more sustainable future for generations to come.’
By manufacturing locally, the company minimises its carbon footprint and transportation emissions, thus supporting sustainable practices.
Anish added: “Our eco-friendly birchwood cutlery is a testament to our dedication to innovation and sustainability.”
