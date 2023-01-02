The cousins behind a Wellingborough charity are preparing to close its doors saying the heartbreaking decision was only made after ‘lots of tears’.

Chelsea’s Angels was founded by Emma Knighton and her cousin Michelle Tomkins as a promise to help ‘poorly’ children made to Emma’s daughter Chelsea.

Little Chelsea from Irthlingborough died from rare childhood cancer neuroblastoma in 2009 just one month before her fourth birthday.

The Chelsea's Angels team and supporters

Her family put the money that had been donated for Chelsea's treatment fund, but tragically not used, to set up Chelsea’s Angels in February 2010.

Michelle said: “It's been a long journey, full of so many emotions, joy, pride, laughs, tears, frustration and worry.

"It's really important for people to see how their amazing kindness helped us make a difference to others and how grateful we are.

"With their help we were able to pay tribute to Chelsea, keep her memory alive and keep her charity open.

Chelsea Knighton died just one month before her fourth birthday

“Sadly, all good things must come to an end, and it’s been a very difficult decision for us to make. After lots of tears and heartbreak, we have decided to close the charity.”

In the past 13 years fundraising has supported more than 700 children, provided 520 care packs for hospital ward stays, given out 733 Christmas Eve boxes and raised more than £340,000.

Michelle said: “It’s been 13 years of supporting so, so many children, locally and all over the UK. When we began fundraising we had no idea of the need for help.”

Chelsea's Angels hand over donations

They began with a couple of referrals a month from Clic Sargent – now Young Lives Vs Cancer – growing to up to 30 referrals a month.

The family kept the promise made to ‘brave, sassy’ Chelsea to help ‘poorly children’ just like her and their families.

Michelle said: “To lose a child is just the most cruelest, most heartbreaking, saddest thing a parent can endure. The loss of a child is a very lonely place.”

In February 2010, family and friends decided to set up a charity to help others whose children were diagnosed with cancer.

Chelsea's Angels founders Emma Knighton and Michelle Tomkins

As they prepare to disband the charity, Michelle has been clearing out their Dennington Road offices and finding new homes for donations.

She said: “It’s just been so difficult to keep going, not from lack of funds as everyone has always been so kind.

"It’s just been a number of things, for so many years the stress is just so overwhelming, it destroys you mentally, it becomes exhausting.

"It’s been a very difficult decision as you feel like you’ve given up, failed, let people down. We have to put ourselves and our family first.

“We thank everyone that has helped us in any way making a difference to so many children.

"So many people who never knew Chelsea came into our lives and that’s very special. Nothing lasts forever.

Chelsea's Angels' Christmas delivery to the ward where Chelsea was treated

"People move on, their lives and priorities change and sometimes you just have to make a brave decision.