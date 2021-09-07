Wellingborough banger rally drivers take high road for Cransley Hospice

Members of a community fundraising group are setting off this morning (September 7) on a Clarkson-style 1,500 mile 'grand tour' as a challenge to raise money for Cransley Hospice.

Using four cars valued at £500 or less, Rotary Club of Wellingborough Spire Group teams will head north of the border on their Scottish Banger Rally.

Accompanyied by their co-drivers the four Rotarians intend to travel to Scotland to complete the North Coast 500 and return in under four days in 'bangers'.

The banger rally cars

Tony Franklin, Spire representative, said: “We are working in partnership with Cransley Hospice Trust to raise more than £5,000 to support their good work providing end-of-life support services which many local families benefit and gain comfort from in their time of need. We are asking our local community to give generously to help us achieve our target."

To offset the carbon footprint for this journey trees will be planted at Isebrook Hospital where the Rotary members have been creating a sensory garden, including new seating, for the patients.

The Spire Group is a new Rotary subgroup formed over the past 12 months who are looking for new members interested in fundraising for local causes and helping with community projects.

During the past year the group were able to take out the Santa sleigh across Wellingborough, giving much-needed Christmas cheer, and take on a project at Isebrook Hospital.

The Scotland Banger Rally is to raise £5,000 for Cransley Hospice Trust

Mr Franklin added: "Cransley Hospice Trust rely heavily on donations to maintain their end of life support services for those with a life limiting illness in need of expert help. So please help us meet our target."

Follow the banger rally by clicking here www.facebook.com/HattonRotary. Anyone interested in joining Rotary Club of Wellingborough Spire Group can email [email protected]

To support the Rotary Club of Wellingborough Spire Group's fundraising go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sbr21.

The cars will take on a 1,500 mile route to Scotland and back