Wellingborough bandstand to host new town council's first event
The free concert takes place on Sunday, August 22.
Wellingborough residents are to be treated to an open air concert and the event will be the first hosted by the new town council this weekend.
As a special Sunday afternoon treat, Bassetts Park will come alive with the sound of music from visiting musicians Raunds Temperance Band.
Taking place at the bandstand 25 players will entertain picnickers and music lovers.
Wellingborough Town Council clerk Sally McLellan said: "The town council is delighted to be hosting this music event. This is a wonderful opportunity for the community together and enjoy the benefits of outdoor space with beautiful music."
Raunds Temperance Band will take to the bandstand playing a two-hour programme of brass band classics from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, August 22.
Entry is free and people are being invited to bring a picnic and a chair or rug to sit on.