Made With Many are bringing weekly dance sessions to Wellingborough, supporting those who are affected by cancer, be it recently diagnosed, currently undergoing treatment or afterwards.

Beginning on Wednesday, May 3, and concluding on July 19, the sessions are free to attend, and will be running from 10.30am until midday.

Tom Briggs, producer at Made With Many, said: "Sessions are free and you don't need any dance experience to get involved, just come along in comfy clothes and you can move at your own pace.

Made With Many is launching weekly dance session at the Hemmingwell Community and Skills Centre

"You'll also have the opportunity for a social cuppa during the session with other people who are experiencing a cancer journey."

The sessions are funded by Northamptonshire Sport from Sport England’s Together Fund and Arts Council England.

Tina Heeley from Dancemind, and leader of the sessions, said: "Dance can help those affected by cancer to feel supported, connected and creative through cultivating a mind-body connection.

"Dance and movement isn’t just ballet, ballroom or street dance for example, many people seem to shy away from dance because of this association and the belief that you have to be agile, fit, coordinated and so on.

"However, dance can be approached differently, freely and authentically that suit the individual regardless of experience and other factors such as age and physicality.

"It doesn’t have to be graceful and pretty, it can be clumsy and sometimes conflicted – and that’s okay too!"

Made With Many is an organisation that provides avenues for high-quality arts and cultural activities, serving communities in Corby and Wellingborough.