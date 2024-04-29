Wellingborough Archaeological and Historical Society celebrates 60th anniversary at Hind Hotel with prosecco and cake

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wellingborough Archaeological and Historical Society celebrated its 60th anniversary on Saturday, April 26, marking the day with prosecco and cake.

The lunch celebration at The Hind Hotel was attended by 23 members past and present between 1964 and 2024.

Susan Suttle, Chairperson at Wellingborough Archaeological and Historical Society joined the society in 1984, and has attended plenty of local excavations as part of the outfit.

Mary Traxton, a founder of the society and current secretary, and president President Brian Dix

She said: “At the dinner there were reminiscences of past local excavations and trips. A photographic collage of past outings was displayed at the lunch which ended with toasts of prosecco and a cake.

"We have had speakers from all current archaeological excavations in the locality and surrounding area and group visits behind the scenes at Chester House depository as well as visits to historical villages, access to ancient churches and buildings, such as St Peter's, Northampton and Drayton House, Lowick.”

The society is always taking on new members, and is eager to welcome younger people who have an interest in history and archaeology.