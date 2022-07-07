Wellingborough animal lover has 'perfect' party with micropigs

During the event the pigs enjoyed a shampoo and a pig racing game. Mia even got the chance to take one for a walk on a lead.Mia, who works for a windows and doors company, said: "I've always loved animals and my dream was always to buy some land and have my own farm."One of my friends went to the Kew Little Pigs farm and told me about them, I saw what they did and knew I had to do it. It was my perfect party.”Mia's obsession with all things animals started at a young age, when she was a pupil at St Christopher Hatton Academy.And everyone enjoyed getting in on the action on the day.She added: "The neighbours were all looking over the fence and laughing, it was great. The birthday before I had a bouncy castle but this was even better."Kew Little Pigs is an ethical micro pig breeder and attraction based in Amersham, Bucks, and staff are keen to spread the word about keeping pigs as pets, by regularly hosting experience days and outside events such as Mia's party.Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew LIttle Pigs, said: "We love getting out and about and showing off the pigs, as you can see people understanding just what wonderful pets they make as soon as they meet them."Like a dog you can house train a pig, and teach them to sit and stay, and even walk on a lead. But unlike a dog they are very cheap to care for, making them a perfect family pet during these difficult financial times."We loved attending Mia's party, and the pigs always enjoy meeting new people."