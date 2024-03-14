Wellingborough and Rushden firefighter to take on London Marathon in full uniform in memory of Corby's Hilmi Say

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ronnie Sherratt, a firefighter based at Wellingborough and Rushden fire stations, has set himself the task of completing the gruelling London Marathon in full kit in honour of the late Hilmi Say and in support of Headway East Northants.

This will be his fifth time taking part in the 26-mile race, having first completed the feat in 2019 in support of Macmillan’s.

However, this time will likely prove even tougher as he hopes to go the distance while wearing full firefighter clothing along with helmet and breathing apparatus on his back.

Sub-six hours is the goal for Ronnie, who said: "I feel really good, I’ve planned well, it’s not only just the running but the nutrition side of it as well.

"I’m just hoping it’s not too hot on the day, it’s proper structural fire kit, it keeps the heat out but it also keeps the heat in.

“The marathon in general is really something else. I like a challenge.”

Ronnie, who is from Rushden, has been out training in preparation for the marathon, and has already seen the generosity of local people first-hand, with more than £1,700 already being donated on his online fundraiser for the charity he’s running for.

Based in Irthlingborough, Headway East Northants supports survivors of brain injury by tackling problems that may arise with cognition, memory, communication and concentration. By holding events relating to music, art and crafts, and more, the charity helps develop people’s creativity and social skills.

He’s also running in memory of Corby firefighter Hilmi Say, who lost his battle with cancer in December last year.

On this, Ronnie added: “He was a good guy.

"I thought, ‘you know what, this is the perfect time, it’ll be my fifth year, I’ll do it for him’. I’m running for Headway anyway, but just as a little cherry on the cake, I’ll do it in kit.”

Ronnie’s interest in running came about when he first entered the London Marathon in 2019, having come from a background in weight training.