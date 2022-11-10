Events are happening in Wellingborough and Irthlingborough this November to commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth II with the planting of trees in local areas.

Wellingborough’s event will take place on November 30, with a copse of rowans being settled in the ground in honour of the late Queen, and a single oak marking the reign of King Charles III.

It will take place at Castlefields Park at 11am, and a portion of the trees donated were given by Wellingborough Eco Group, which hosts plenty of events throughout the town, promoting sustainable living.

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in 2022

In Irthlingborough a similar event is taking place, this time on November 19 at 10am where it is anticipated that approximately 420 trees will be planted. It will largely be handled by the Local Irthlingborough Scout Group with their county vice president, parents, Irthlingborough town mayor, and members of the town council. Oak saplings will be used to craft an ‘Oak Avenue’ on the Crow Hill Recreation Ground.

Andy Dyks, tree warden for Irthlingborough said: “I feel this is the first step of a much bigger initiative to the planting of trees in not only the town but the whole county and beyond.

"Being the tree warden for the town I have a growing passion to move this forward.”

The Queen’s Green Canopy was formed to commemorate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee weekend last June.

The Queen's Green Canopy will be marked with an event in Castlefields Park