Sarah Dorans, senior support worker at Sandalwood Court, and Lizzie Plummer, service manager at Ashfield House

Two care home workers have been recognised for their outstanding contribution during the past year after being nominated for the annual Shaw Star Awards 2022.

The 13th Shaw healthcare national awards ceremony will be hosted in Gloucestershire by Paul Sinha, best known for his regular appearances on ITV’s ‘The Chase’.

Sarah Dorans, a senior support worker at Sandalwood Court, Corby, has been nominated by staff members and residents’ families for the care and compassion award.

The award recognises and celebrates team members who have considered the needs of all and deliver care that reflects their compassion.

Sandalwood manager Steph Adams said: “Sarah is affectionately known by the residents as the ‘medication lady’.

"With Corby being known as little Scotland and Sarah having Scottish roots, she has built very strong bonds with the many of our Scottish residents at Sandalwood.

“Everyone at Sandalwood wishes her the best of luck in the national awards final.”

Lizzie Plummer, a service manager at Ashfield House, Wellingborough, has been nominated for the outstanding management award.

This award recognises staff that have had a positive impact upon services, colleagues and residents.

Regional operations manager Tammy Hulley said: “She’s a brilliant manager who brings a positive and calming attitude to her work.

"It’s been a remarkable journey for Elizabeth at Shaw healthcare, which started 12 years ago.

“During that time, she’s worked her way up from a domestic assistant to service manager at Ashfield House.

