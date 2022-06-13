Wellingborough adult literacy project recruiting more helpers and readers at open day

l-r Paul Hammond (coach) and Rohan Walters (reader). Rohan graduated from the Read Easy scheme in Wellingborough

Adults who struggle with reading and volunteers who help them are being invited to a literacy charity’s recruitment day at Wellingborough Museum this weekend.

Read Easy Wellingborough’s drop in session is due to take place on Saturday, June 18, between 12pm and 3pm.

Now in their fourth year, Read Easy Wellingborough provides free, one-to-one, confidential help with reading to any adult in the Wellingborough area.

The event is being hosted at Wellingborough Museum

Volunteers and learners – known as readers – are being encouraged to join the scheme that Alison Percival, Read Easy Wellingborough team leader, says has gone from strength to strength.

She said: “Read Easy is keen to recruit coaches, team members to support those coaches and especially meet more readers.

"A drop-in session has been arranged, courtesy of Wellingborough Museum, to celebrate our fourth anniversary, and anyone interested in volunteering or learning to read is welcome to come in for a chat, a cuppa and a cake to find out more.

“The group has gone from strength to strength despite the difficulties of not being able to meet during lockdown. Some reader and coach pairs now meet in person at local libraries and others meet online using Zoom or WhatsApp.”

So far three readers have successfully completed the whole course staffed by volunteers, committing two half hours a week.