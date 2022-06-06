Wellingborough academy trust schools celebrate Jubilee in Royal style

Children from across the Hatton Academies Trust celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Students at four schools managed by a Wellingborough academy trust have celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with cakes, crowns and competitions.

The Hatton Academies Trust manages three schools in Wellingborough as well as the village school in Ecton.

Dressed in red, white and blue, the pupils celebrated Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

Victoria Academy ran a portrait competition where students drew their best depiction of Queen Elizabeth - and the standard was very high. Students decorated crowns and had their lunch outside in the fields.

Ecton Primary Academy planted an apple tree in the grounds near to an oak tree planted in 1887 for Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee.

Oakway Academy dressed in red, blue and white and had a picnic in the fields and held a bake-off competition.