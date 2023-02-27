Wellingborough academy students awarded Blue Flag from Peace Advocate Project to promote kindness and respect

Students at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy have been celebrating after being awarded the prestigious Blue Flag Award from the Peace Advocate Project.

The project enables young people to become peace advocates in schools and community groups and aims to enable them to ‘resolve conflict’ and ‘embrace success’.

Started at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy in 2018, when a group of over 40 students from Years 8 to 12 were trained by project founders Jean and Keith Best, pupils have been supported by The Rotary Club of Wellingborough.

Students and staff with the Peace Project Blue Flag

Since its inception, the project has focused on engaging young people to promote and encourage kindness and respect with their peers.

Alastair Mitchell and Nick Salisbury, co-principals of Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, said: “We are committed to creating an atmosphere of mutual respect. This project has, and continues to empower our students to be responsible and respectful citizens within and beyond our academy community, and we have been thrilled to see the positive impact of this project on academy life.”

Nigel Anderson from The Rotary Club of Wellingborough added: “The commitment of Sir Christopher Hatton Academy has been tremendous. A project five years in the making takes a concerted effort from teachers and students to make sure that the project reached its full potential, finally receiving its Blue Flag.

"Wellingborough Rotary Club are committed to achieving the next step which is to engage with other Wellingborough schools to form a community hub to support young people through challenging times.“