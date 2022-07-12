Wellingborough academy fundraising charity run given Olympian boost

Students and staff from four different schools from the same Wellingborough academy chain have joined forces to have fun and fundraise for charity.

Hatton Academies Trust’s Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, Oakway Academy, Victoria Primary Academy and Ecton Village Primary Academy gathered to run just over a mile for Cancer Research UK.

The hundreds of students were seen off the start line by Wellingborough sprinter Anita Neil – the first British black female Olympian.

She said: “I loved sports day and running, and these students are having fun and raising money for a good cause.

"There maybe an Olympian of the future here and budding athletes.”

Competitors limbered up with a warm-up led by students before setting off.

Rob Hardcastle - CEO of Hatton Academies Trust said: “For us we want to celebrate sporting achievement and giving back. Our children love being involved.

"We wanted to get Anita here for a long time – she’s such and inspiration.”

