Wellingborough academy community joins Muslim school pals to celebrate breaking of Ramadan fast

Staff and students at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy have attended their first annual ‘Iftar’ joining with Muslim pupils and teachers in honour of the first day of Ramadan.

The community event was co-hosted by Year 12 student Syed Hussain and Laura Stewart, the school’s diversity lead.

More than 170 members of the school community came together to break their fast with dates and water, and were all able to learn about the significance of Ramadan.

Members of the community joined Muslim pupils and staff at the Iftar breaking of the fast

Ramadan, the Arabic name for the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, is considered one of the holiest months for Muslims and is marked by a period of fasting.

At the event Syed said: “You don’t know how much it means to me as a Muslim student, to have so many students and staff come together this evening for Iftar.

"It warms my heart that students at Sir Christopher Hatton are able to benefit from such an amazing cultural experience.”

Parents and members of the community donated food and drinks for the students.

Mrs Stewart, diversity lead, said: “It was amazing to see our community come together in support of each other.

"It is always incredible to come together and see another side to our incredible students. It was a pleasure to co-host an event with Syed, who, as a sixth former has undoubtedly built a legacy to leave behind for many students to benefit from. It is so important to show all of our students that what is important to them, is also important to us.”

The Iftar event will now become an annual event at Sir Christopher Hatton.

In 2023, Ramadan started on the evening of Wednesday, March 22, and will finish on the evening of Friday, April 21 - the dates are determined by the phases of the moon.