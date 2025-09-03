Wellie Wombles praise ‘great community spirit’ at Wellingborough clean-up this weekend

The Wellie Wombles have been back out in force, collecting 55 bags of litter from Wellingborough’s Hemmingwell estate this past weekend.

On Saturday, August 30 the Wellie Wombles and Wellingborough Eco Group met in Guillemout Lane, and were joined by partners from Greatwell Homes and local residents within the community.

The focus of the litter pick was to ‘improve the environment within the area’ and together the group managed to collect a record number of bags of litter, including a mattress frame and bags of weeds removed from the verges.

Wellie Wombles co-ordinator Craig Blacha was pleased with the effort. He said: “It’s always great to visit the Hemmingwell, there’s such a great community spirit with local town councillors helping alongside local residents.

“Recently we noticed online many complaints regarding litter in the area in the Hemmingwell area. It is disappointing to see the volume of litter collected despite the amount of litter bins on the estate, to protect our wildlife and environment I would urge locals to continue to respect our communities by using litter bins and reporting environmental crime to North Northamptonshire Council.”

North Northamptonshire Council had recently provided the Wellie Wombles group with garden waste recycling sacks, which means that the group can now recycle garden waste including weeds from verges.