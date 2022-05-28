Well-known former Northants Telegraph village correspondent and WI chair dies peacefully

Lily Phillips, who has died aged 86

A much-loved former Northants Telegraph correspondent who made her mark on her community has died.

Lily Phillips, who for many years meticulously reported on news, events, and goings-on as the Weldon Village Correspondent died on May 7 after suffering from cancer.

She was born on New Year’s Eve 1935 in Bulwick, the only daughter to Walter and Annie Perkins. She had an elder brother, Jack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily started her working life at New Lodge Farm helping with chores in the kitchen, and it was here that Lily was working when it was announced that King George VI had died and that Princess Elizabeth was Queen.

Lily met her husband-to-be Alan on a bus going to a dance at Kings Cliffe in 1953 and they married in March 1956, moving to Weldon. Their only daughter Susan was born in 1957.

Both Alan and Lily joined Corby Chrysanthemum and Dahlia Society in the 1960’s and Lily eventually became show secretary to the society.

She went to work for Joe Horton’s Market Garden packing vegetables when Susan went to primary school in Weldon and then went to work full time at Scandura when their daughter moved on to secondary school.

Susan – now clerk at Weldon Parish Council – married Nigel in 1977 and their son Robert was born in 1982, making Lily a very proud nanna.

In later years, Lily worked part time in Weldon Post Office.

In 2006 Alan and Lily celebrated their golden wedding anniversary by renewing their wedding vows in Bulwick Church, where they had married in 1956. 2016 saw them celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary surrounded by their family and many of their friends

Lily took an active role in Weldon Women’s Institute, where over the years she was treasurer, secretary and, until the closure of the institute, chair.

Lily was an avid knitter and created many garments for herself, Alan, Susan, Nigel and Robert along with many shawls for the family babies, with one going out to Australia for Zara.

Robert married Gemma in 2011 and made Lily very proud when she became a great grandmother to both Jace and Freya. Lily was also aunt to David and Norma, and David’s brother Michael, great aunt to Steven, Paul and Ashley and great, great aunt to Fletcher, Zara and Nina.

Lily's health started to fail in 2020, she was admitted to hospital a few weeks ago and was moved to Olive Court Care Home where she passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 7. Her funeral was held earlier this week.

Mrs Phillips was also the Weldon village correspondent for the nearby Stamford Mercury.