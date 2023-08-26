Weldon to host village fete on bank holiday Monday
Weldon is hosting its village fete this bank holiday Monday (August 28).
The fete is an opportunity for the community to come together and have fun, as well as being an opportunity for groups to raise some funds.
The Weldon Village Fete committee have exciting plans and activities arranged including live music, a dog show, inter-village tug of war and traditional games.
There will also be a number of stall holders, and where possible they have limited the type of merchandise/offering to ensure stall holders can maximise funds raised.
The Weldon Village Fete committee is a group of volunteers who seek to raise funds to improve the community offering and make each year bigger and better.
Here’s a list of everything families can expect to enjoy on the day:
- Dinosaurs
- Weldon Amateur Theatre School performance
- Zumba and yoga demo, circus workshop
- Face painting and glitter tattoos
- Balloon modelling
- Vikings - archery/axe throwing
- Corby model railway ride
- Coconut shy
- Bouncy castles
- WWII vehicles
- Corby fire engine attending
- 45 stalls including-crafts, books, dog treats, gifts
- Food stalls includes The Village Kitchen (burgers, hot dogs, kebabs), Belgian waffles and a noodle bar
The dog show has numerous fun classes and the Weldon Allotment Society will be hosting the fete’s first vegetable show.
Visit the Weldon Village Fete Facebook page to find out more about everything that’s happening on the day from noon to 4pm.