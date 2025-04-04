Weldon Post Office reopens after major refit with new postmaster
An experienced new postmaster has taken over the store, which has undergone a major transformation into a One Stop franchise store with Weldon Post Office.
The refit took two months, and the location of the Post Office counter has moved within the store. The same range of products and services are offered as before.
The new layout has created more space to increase the store’s retail range.
The new opening hours are Monday to Saturday: 8am – 7pm. This provides 66 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers.
Anthony Bayley, Post Office Area Change Manager, said: “This great looking branch has re-opened after major building work which took two months. The new postmaster undertook the work to create a modern shopping experience.”
