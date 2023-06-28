Weldon girl who lost her soldier dad aged just three runs towards her Olympic dream

16-year-old Sofia Chacksfield from Weldon was just three when her dad, SSgt Christopher Chacksfield, who had completed tours of Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan with the Royal Corps of Signals, died from head injuries sustained in an unprovoked attack.

In 2017, Sofia became a member of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the charity for bereaved military children, and has since become one of the most renowned young athletes of her age group.

She is currently ranked the UK (U17) number one in the 400 metres and was second in the 300m at the UK under-17s National Indoor Athletics Championships.

Sofia Chacksfield (left) and Sofia with her dad Chris Chacksfield (top right)

Additionally, she currently runs for Rugby and Northampton AC.

One day, she hopes to represent UK athletics in the Olympic games – a goal she’s well on her way to achieving.

Sofia said: “I started doing cross-country when I was around six.

"I’ve tried out loads of different sports since then, but I always came back to athletics.”

Sofia Chacksfield

Her mum, Adele, said: “She has this natural ability and it’s just effortless for her.

"She won the county championship a couple of weeks ago in the 300 metres and broke the championship record, which has been in place since 2005.”

Sofia trains at least three times a week to ensure she stays on top form and regularly takes part in athletics competitions all around the country.

Adele said: “I’m so proud. I watch her putting in all this hard work, training late and going out in horrible weather, so then seeing it all pay off is amazing.

Sofia Chacksfield with Kate Middleton in 2007

"It’s bittersweet, in a way, because obviously her dad’s not here with us, but we know he’s watching everything she’s doing.

"It makes me very emotional sometimes.”

Sofia added: “I do feel proud of myself, and it’s nice to see all the effort I’m putting in paying off.

"It’s a lot to fit in but I’m used to it now.

Sofia Chacksfield

"I want to train as much as I can so I can compete in the Olympics one day.”

The Scotty Allowance, an annual grant of £150 which Scotty’s Little Soldiers offer every member to cover or contribute towards the cost of educational and extracurricular activities, helps Sofia and her family pay for the training she needs to reach her dreams.

Adele said: “Every month we pay for training, and Scotty’s grants help offset the cost of that, but we could also use it to cover travel costs for competitions or entry fees.

"It’s a great help and I think Sofia is proof that having that little boost can go such a long way.”

In addition to benefiting from the Scotty Allowance and a wide range of support from Scotty’s, Sofia has attended Scotty events, where she has met other young people bereaved of a military parent, and been on respite breaks provided by the charity.

Additionally, all members of Scotty’s have access to one-to-one bereavement support, should they ever want it.

Adele said: “We’ve been on a few Scotty Breaks and they’re always great point of respite for our family.

"It’s a chance to relax and talk about Chris while making new memories.”

One event that particularly stands out to Sofia and her mum is a garden party at Buckingham Palace they attended with Scotty’s in 2017, specially for bereaved military families.

"While at the party, Sofia and her mum met Prince Harry and Prince William, and even took a photo with the Princess of Wales.

Sofia said: “It was really cool and I was the last person she took a photo with. It was a great experience.”

For both Sofia and her mum, the main benefit of Scotty’s Little Soldiers is being able to meet other bereaved military children who understand what they’ve been through and remind them they’re not alone.

Sofia said: “It’s just nice to talk to people who are similar to you.

"It reminds me I’m not the only one who has gone through this stuff.”

Adele says: “It’s been a lifeline in a way.

"It’s a chance to meet other families who have been in a similar situation, which you don’t get in normal day-to-day life.

"We have a whole support network made up of other Scotty families we’ve met over the years.

"Everyone has this mutual bond and is so supportive of each other.”

