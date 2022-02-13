Welcome back to music as Raunds celebrates local talent

Music lovers in Raunds will be able to enjoy a free all-day festival to celebrate live music and showcase local talent.

The Welcome Back to Music event on Saturday, March 5, has been organised by Raunds Town Council to be held at the newly refurbished Saxon Hall.

Throughout the day performers will take to the stage in three sessions for 12 hours of entertainment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raunds Temperance Band will be playing at the event File picture

Cllr Helen Howell, chairman of Raunds Town Council’s events committee, said: “We are delighted to be able to hold our Welcome Back to Music event supported with funding from North Northants Council ‘s Welcome Back Fund.

"We would like to encourage everyone to come along and enjoy a day of free entertainment. We all need to start to get back to some form of normality following the pandemic and what better way to do it than with a celebration of local music.”

In the line-up are pupils from Park Infants School, St Peter's CE Academy and Manor School performing for the first session. Different Direction Choir, Raunds Ukulele Orchestra, Raunds Community Choir and Raunds Temperance Band perform in the afternoon and The Atomics, Alison Lane and The Face are performing in the evening.

There will also be two 'open mic' opportunities to highlight local artists as well as a bar and refreshments available during the day.

The Welcome Back to Music event takes place in March at Raunds Saxon Hall

The three sessions run from 11am to 1pm, with an open mic session for children from about 12.30pm, 2pm to 4pm and finally from 5.30pm to 11pm.

Tickets are free of charge, but only people with a pre-booked ticket will have access to the event.