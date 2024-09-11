Weightlifter sculpture to go on show at Wellingborough's Bannatyne Health Club

A talented sculptor will have his work go on show at a Wellingborough health club later this month.

Mick Henson is a Wellingborough sculptor with a passion for large sculptures, including the ‘Red Knight’ at Wicksteed Park.

His latest project will see his weightlifter sculpture going on display to coincide with National Fitness Day, which is taking place on September 18.

National Fitness Day is a campaign to promote all types of physical activity in the UK to suit all ages and lifestyles, with gyms, leisure centres and keep fit clubs offering activities for the public to take part in.

Mick told the Northants Telegraph: “I’m teaming up with Wellingborough’s Bannatyne Health Club and will be displaying my weightlifter sculpture.

"The sculpture is over two meters tall and made from 1.6mm steel sheet.”

Images of Mick’s other sculptures which have a strong connection with sport and physical activities will also be on show from September 16.

Mick will be on hand to talk about his work and the benefits of fitness and well-being, and he added: “It’s funny now I’ve turned 60 how these things have become important to me!”

Bannatyne Health Club on the Park Farm industrial estate in Wellingborough will be dedicating a full week to this event.

Previous pieces by Mick include ‘The Archer’ at Wrenn School and the ‘Son of the Soil’ sculpture at Wellingborough’s Castle Theatre.

He is also the artist behind the ‘Red Knight’ at Wicksteed Park in Kettering and he had a shoe sculpture on display in Wellingborough Library last year.