Weetabix reconnection leads to sixty happy years for diamond Kettering couple

Brian and Connie Norton.

They say Weetabix is a good way to kick start your morning - but for one Kettering couple it helped them on their way to 60 years of wedded bliss.

Connie and Brian Norton are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary today (Thursday) having tied the knot on August 26, 1961.

They had first met as teenagers when Connie used to watch Brian riding at cycle speedway, in what is now Scott Road, for the 'Kettering Kangaroos'.

The pair on their wedding day.

The pair, who live on the Brambleside estate, lost touch with each other when Brian was called up for national service in 1955.

But they met again years later when they were both working at Weetabix's Burton Latimer factory. Connie (80) was in the packing department and Brian (84) worked as a lorry driver.

On January 15, 1961, they went on their first date at a cafe in Newland Street. By May they were engaged.

And on August 26 that year they wed at Carey Memorial Baptist Church on the corner of Nelson Street and King Street - celebrating with a cold meat salad before going to Bournemouth on their honeymoon.

Weetabix, Burton Latimer.

Sixty years later and they are still happy as ever. Their secret? Give and take.

Poppies fan Brian said: "There is always a compromise if you try to find it."

The diamond couple have two sons, Mark and Russell, and one daughter, Traci, as well as grandchildren Emma, Sam and Dani.

Daughter Traci said: "They have been amazing parents and have always given us the best opportunities they could.

"We are all so happy for them."

Connie and Brian are celebrating their anniversary with a big party at the Midland Band Club on Saturday - and this time there will be no cold meat salad.

Brian said: "We're having a disco and this time there will be sausage and chips!"

Weetabix group HR and IT director, Stuart Branch, said: “It’s wonderful to hear that two people who reconnected whilst working at Weetabix have gone on to have a long and happy marriage.