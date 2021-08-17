Weetabix Alpen bar workers carry on strike action for back pay

Weetabix workers have vowed to carry on their fight for fair pay as they continued their 24-hour strike action after they walked out yesterday evening (Monday, August 16).

Members of union Usdaw, who work on the Alpen cereal bar line at the Burton Latimer plant, had rejected a company offer intended to resolve the dispute when their request for three months' backdated pay was refused.

With the strike set to end at 7pm today (Tuesday, August 17) members can walk out within the next six months without further balloting.

Usdaw area organiser Ed Leach said: “We want workers doing an equivalent job in the factory to be paid the same rate. In their wisdom they decided to pay these workers less."

Workers on the Alpen cereal line have asked, and Weetabix has agreed, the employees are put on the same rate as other factory lines - but staff also asked for three months of back pay at the newly negotiated rate.

During the past fortnight the union had called off strike action twice to allow for further talks and for the company to make an offer.

Mr Leach added: “We are disappointed that the company has indicated at this stage there will be no change to their position. If this is the case, then further stoppages will follow.”

A Weetabix spokesperson said: "We are naturally disappointed to see our cereal bars team on strike, but respect their right to do so. Our success over nearly 90 years is built on a strong relationship with our workforce.