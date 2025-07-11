Weekley Hall Wood campaign back to fight warehouse development threat to meadow near Kettering

Campaigners are putting out an urgent call to Kettering residents to help them once again save a treasured local meadow close to the northern edge of Kettering.

In early 2024, the Save Weekley Hall Wood campaign group won its four-year battle and defeated the Buccleuch Estate’s application to build a logistics park on a meadow to the north of Kettering.

IM Kelly Holdings have submitted plans for a large factory warehouse development on the southern end of the meadow.

Save Weekley Hall Wood campaigners and the plans submitted for a warehouse on part of the meadow/National World

If given the go ahead, the 11-metre-high new building would extend the existing IM Kelly complex right across the meadow, almost up to the woods on the far side.

Campaigner Robert Dixon said: “If you love the large meadow at Weekley Hall Wood, please take a little time over the weekend to consider IM Kelly’s planning application and our objections to it.

“We really need local people to voice their concerns through the council’s planning portal. It’s not a long, difficult form, you’ll just need to write a few paragraphs about why the meadow matters to you, how you would be affected if IM Kelly’s application was to succeed, and why you believe the application should be refused."

The deadline for submitting objections to North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) is Thursday, July 17.

Save Weekley Hall Wood - an artist's impression of the proposed warehouse/Save Weekley Hall Wood

If enough local people object, the planning application may be looked at by a committee of NNC councillors rather than by a single planning officer.

Mr Dixon said: “We really feel that given the importance of Weekley Hall Wood and Meadow to so many people in and around Kettering, IM Kelly’s plans deserve this additional level of scrutiny.”

Weekley Hall Wood and Meadow is a very popular area for local walkers, families and nature lovers.

The Save Weekley Hall Wood team ran a campaign from April 2020 to December 2023 to protect the nature-rich woodland and meadow from plans to cover it in concrete and huge warehouses.

At a planning appeal in December 2023, almost 40 local people made passionate speeches to a planning inspector, explaining how the woods and meadow benefited their mental health, nature, children and the environment.

On January 8, 2024 the inspector refused planning permission, but Weekley Hall Wood and Meadow is still allocated for ‘employment use’ in the local plan, leaving it vulnerable to future development.

Mr Dixon added: “If you want to help, please visit www.saveweekleyhallwood.com, where we will be posting a link to the planning portal and a template letter you can use.

“Your contribution can be sent to the council online or by email. If you do this, it could make all the difference.”

The planning application can be found here: https://www.kettering.gov.uk/planningApplication/134524 for approval of all matters in respect of KET/2020/0303 (Erection of an industrial manufacturing and warehouse building (Use Class B2 and B8) together with ancillary office accommodation and associated access).

Kettering Town Council has already objected to the application on grounds of travel and transportation implications, design of the access roads, the building’s scale and size having a ‘negative impact’ on the landscape and the lack of renewable energy technologies, such as solar panels on the roof.