Weekend of community arts events in Corby as earth and fire descend on town

An immersive programme of exciting arts events will keep families in Corby entertained all weekend.

The GAIA installation – a huge earth sculpture suspended in the Core theatre – is already a talking point among local people.

Set up to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Core theatre, the floating sculpture is in town until Sunday (September 21).

You can view GAIA between 12pm and 8pm tomorrow and Sunday. Tickets are £1.50 and are available from the Cube ticket office.

And tomorrow (Saturday), a community arts festival takes place in Willow Place and across the town centre between 11am and 5pm.

Made With Many’s Family Arts Festival has a huge range of fantastic events, most of them free, for the entire family.

It will feature children’s art workshops, music from DJ Ceilidh Jam and the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band, and a bubble display. There’ll be theatre, demonstrations, interactive events and entertainment.

And tonight (Friday), Saturday and Sunday you can see Fermynwoods Contemporary Arts’ Tipping Point artwork, by Luke Jerram.

Taking place in Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods, the powerful new work, showcased in the largest ancient urban woodland in the UK, uses immersive light, smoke, and sound to simulate the drama of a forest fire.

The installation features a bespoke soundtrack created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winning composer Dan Jones, which includes the sounds of burning trees, whirring chainsaws, and fleeing animals, alongside ambient, melancholic music and moving global testimonies from individuals who have experienced wildfires.

As part of the project, visitors will have the opportunity to find information about local environmental action, including North Northants Council’s work on increasing tree canopy cover and habitat preservation.

Fermynwoods Director James Steventon said: “As climate fires rage around the world, we are excited to bring this powerful artwork to the county, thinking globally as we act locally to change the perception of Corby from a toxic town of environmental harm to an environmental leader.”

Tipping Point is free to attend and no booking is required. It is funded by Northants Community Foundation’s Northamptonshire Creative Climate Action Fund and 100Green. People should enter the woodland via Pat Fawcett Way at the Corby East Midlands Swimming Pool entrance.