Not many people’s first glimpse of their future husband is to see them crushed under the wheels of a car on a zebra crossing – but for one Corby couple, that’s exactly how they met.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a Saturday afternoon in October 2020, Ryan McLeod and Kirsty Southern had separately been at the Corby International Pool and Gym.

Ryan had just finished a workout; Kirsty had just abandoned a swimming challenge due to cramp and both left the complex heading to the town centre seconds apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Ryan used the busy George Street zebra crossing cars were edging across, but one hit his legs forcing him under its wheels – Kirsty rushed to help.

Kirsty and Ryan McLeod at the spot where they first met - the zebra crossing in George Street, Corby where Ryan was run over/McLeod

Kirsty, 43, said: “I was in the in the middle of the crossing looking to go through the town and saw him go under the car, then the car reversed over him again.”

46-year-old Ryan said: “As I was approaching the crossing there were cars going through. I was a bit hesitant and got halfway across. I remember a car hitting me and pinning me down. I was under the car banging on the side. The car went over me twice.”

As another Good Samaritan came to help with a first aid kit tending to his wounds, Ryan was propped up on his elbows so Kirsty rested his head and shoulders on her lap as she knelt in the street and chatted to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She could see his lower leg was badly injured but kept reassuring him. People laid coats on him to keep him warm until the ambulance arrived.

Kirsty and Ryan McLeod at their wedding on Saturday /Kirsty and Ryan McLeod

Ryan only briefly saw Kirsty’s face, but as she nursed him, she admits she did notice he wasn’t wearing a wedding ring and that he was ‘good looking’.

After initial treatment at Kettering General Hospital, Ryan was transferred to Coventry for further procedures. Although not fractured, his skin and ligaments on his lower leg required extensive reconstruction.

During his hospital stay, Ryan had appealed via Facebook for witnesses to get in touch, Kirsty saw the plea and didn’t hesitate to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “My mum said ‘that man is looking for witnesses’. I had a bit of a ‘stalk’ and we had a friend in common. We chatted on messenger and Whatsapp.”

The couple finally met four months later for a socially-distanced walk at the Boating Lake.

He said: “I only briefly saw her face when she was supporting me. It wasn’t until afterwards that I saw her and I thought ‘she’s very pretty’.”

She said: “Eventually in the January we went for a walk at the Boating Lake. We got moved on by the police!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After ‘proper Corby dating’ – more walks at West Glebe Park and the Boating Lake in the February – friendship turned to romance.

Over the next four years, Ryan concentrated on his recovery from his injuries. Blood flow to his lower leg had to re-route after surgery and he continues to have a five per cent loss of function that affects his walking.

He said: I’m very lucky I didn’t break anything but the ligaments are the longest to heal. I still struggle, wear an ankle support and have regular physio."

Last year on a weekend away in Bridgnorth, Ryan popped the question on bended knee, briefly worrying his bride-to-be that he’d hurt himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty said: “He was on the ground and I said ‘are you ok’ and then realised ‘oh here we go’. It was lovely.”

Almost exactly five years to the day after they met Ryan and Kirsty exchanged rings and vows in front of their three children, families and friends – and had a ‘big old party’.

She added: “We’re soulmates – twin flames. The cosmic timing theory says everything happens for a reason. The universe looked at us and said ‘yep, they belong together’.

"Married life is like living in a cosy love story. We’re in a beautiful bubble together, and it’s absolute bliss!”