We went to Kettering's Wicksteed Park for the new ride and this is what we thought
‘Jolly Jockeys’ is a sit on single seater ride that offers children – and adults – the chance to saddle up and ‘gallop’ around a race track circuit of twists, turns and fences.
Brother and sister, 10-year-old Charlie and Chloe Parkes,12, from Corby were some of the first jockeys to take to the course and gave their verdict on the ride.
Describing it as a ‘slow-paced rollercoaster’, Chloe said: “It feels like real riding but it smells far more pleasant. It was amazing. It’s a slow-paced rollercoaster. I would absolutely come on it again.”
Names of the race horses include Rosie, Spirit, Princess, Hero, and Sugar. Passengers must hold on to the handles and wear a seatbelt.
Brother Charlie, who prefers more gentle rides, said: “I would go on that by choice. I would give it 10 out of 10.”
Jolly Jockeys will be open each weekend in May and throughout the half-term and summer holidays. Riders must be 1.1m or taller. It is one ticket or free for Wicksteed wristband wearers.
Jordan St Germain, Wicksteed Park’s head of operations, said: “We want a visit to Wicksteed Park to be a fantastic day out for everyone and we are so excited to be launching a new ride that is great fun and that we are sure everyone will love.”
The ride is the latest addition to the theme park after the opening of galaxy invaders and the garden wheel in recent years.
