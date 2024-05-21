Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wicksteed Park’s newest attraction opened at the weekend to customers keen to take to the reins of the stable of steeds.

‘Jolly Jockeys’ is a sit on single seater ride that offers children – and adults – the chance to saddle up and ‘gallop’ around a race track circuit of twists, turns and fences.

Brother and sister, 10-year-old Charlie and Chloe Parkes,12, from Corby were some of the first jockeys to take to the course and gave their verdict on the ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Describing it as a ‘slow-paced rollercoaster’, Chloe said: “It feels like real riding but it smells far more pleasant. It was amazing. It’s a slow-paced rollercoaster. I would absolutely come on it again.”

Kettering, Wicksteed Park, new ride Jolly Jockeys Charlie Parkes and sister Chloe /National World

Names of the race horses include Rosie, Spirit, Princess, Hero, and Sugar. Passengers must hold on to the handles and wear a seatbelt.

Brother Charlie, who prefers more gentle rides, said: “I would go on that by choice. I would give it 10 out of 10.”

Jolly Jockeys will be open each weekend in May and throughout the half-term and summer holidays. Riders must be 1.1m or taller. It is one ticket or free for Wicksteed wristband wearers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan St Germain, Wicksteed Park’s head of operations, said: “We want a visit to Wicksteed Park to be a fantastic day out for everyone and we are so excited to be launching a new ride that is great fun and that we are sure everyone will love.”